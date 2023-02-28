Axa S.A. Has $1.26 Million Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Axa S.A. decreased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WAL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 412.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 0.7 %

WAL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

NYSE:WAL opened at $74.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.01 and a 200-day moving average of $69.22. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $54.86 and a one year high of $94.57.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.