Aya Gold & Silver Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) – Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

AYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$17.00 price target on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Up 5.5 %

About Aya Gold & Silver

AYA stock opened at C$7.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$867.72 million, a PE ratio of -186.75 and a beta of 1.25. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of C$4.98 and a 1-year high of C$11.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.16.

(Get Rating)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.