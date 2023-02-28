Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.13) to €6.90 ($7.34) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. AlphaValue raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.53) to €5.50 ($5.85) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.30 ($5.64) to €5.80 ($6.17) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.13) to €7.00 ($7.45) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.36.

Shares of BBVA opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.69. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $7.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.3333 per share. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 17.76%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 733,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 129,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 41,706 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 393,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 32.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

