Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBWI. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Argus increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.52.

BBWI opened at $41.43 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $58.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 32,242 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 40,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

