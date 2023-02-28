Big Lots (BIG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Big Lots to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.03%. On average, analysts expect Big Lots to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Big Lots stock opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $419.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.17. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $40.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Big Lots by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Big Lots by 22.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Big Lots by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 614.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Big Lots from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

