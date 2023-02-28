BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCRX. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

BCRX stock opened at $9.03 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $18.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.17.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.18 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael L. Jones sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $111,886.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,685.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael L. Jones sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $111,886.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,685.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $34,031.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,364.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,585. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

