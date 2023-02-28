Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 4,881.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BPMC. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 18.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 11.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,876,000 after purchasing an additional 46,264 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BPMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Insider Activity

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,001,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,178,641.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $40.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.95. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 273.24% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The business had revenue of $38.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -10.22 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

