Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,286,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $84,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,576,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,698 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,631,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,457,000 after purchasing an additional 698,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,876,000 after purchasing an additional 46,264 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,703,000 after buying an additional 431,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,213,000 after buying an additional 449,648 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Barclays cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.53.

Insider Activity

Blueprint Medicines Trading Up 6.7 %

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,001,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,178,641.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

BPMC opened at $40.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.95. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 273.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

