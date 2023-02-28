Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $225.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BA has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boeing from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $225.41.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $200.46 on Friday. Boeing has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33. The firm has a market cap of $119.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.18, a PEG ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.21.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boeing will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

