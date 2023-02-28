Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $2,630.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Booking from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,675.16.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,521.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,292.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,034.42. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,537.00.

Insider Activity

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking will post 122.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond raised its position in Booking by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Booking by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,190,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

