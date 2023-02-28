Boothbay Fund Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 16.4% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at about $285,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 62.2% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 161,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after buying an additional 62,056 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 11.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 208,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 37.2% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 35,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS stock opened at $65.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $71.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.39 and its 200 day moving average is $58.23.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,154 shares in the company, valued at $80,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,883 shares of company stock worth $4,053,126. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

