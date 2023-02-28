Boothbay Fund Management LLC Reduces Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,297,000 after purchasing an additional 482,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after buying an additional 261,715 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 202.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 390,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,885,000 after buying an additional 261,608 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 367.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,846,000 after acquiring an additional 150,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after acquiring an additional 114,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $140.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.93 and a twelve month high of $231.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Argus lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.44.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

