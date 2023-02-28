Boothbay Fund Management LLC Trims Stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 29,025 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 6.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Steven Madden by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush cut Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Steven Madden from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.57.

Steven Madden Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.14. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $45.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.84.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

About Steven Madden

(Get Rating)

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.