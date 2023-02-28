Brokerages Set Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) PT at $40.22

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.57.

EVBG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on Everbridge from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Insider Activity at Everbridge

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $826,645.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,009,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $826,645.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,009,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $359,586.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,413.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,680 shares of company stock worth $1,200,580. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Everbridge

Everbridge Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 587.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SG3 Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 106.8% during the third quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $32.75 on Thursday. Everbridge has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.21.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.