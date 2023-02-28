Brokerages Set Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Price Target at $1,307.33

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,307.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNN shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($11.71) to GBX 1,000 ($12.07) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,500 ($18.10) to GBX 1,480 ($17.86) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 397.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 16,862.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 243.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Trading Down 0.2 %

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $28.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.25. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $36.14.

(Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.