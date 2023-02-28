Brokerages Set Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Target Price at $12.21

Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.21.

TWKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut Thoughtworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler cut Thoughtworks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

TWKS stock opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.61. Thoughtworks has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $23.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWKS. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Thoughtworks by 548.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thoughtworks by 2,061.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Thoughtworks by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

