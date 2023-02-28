Brokerages Set Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Target Price at $12.21

Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.21.
TWKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut Thoughtworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler cut Thoughtworks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
TWKS stock opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.61. Thoughtworks has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $23.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.79.
Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.
