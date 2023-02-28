Brokers Issue Forecasts for Five9, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Five9 in a report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Five9’s current full-year earnings is ($1.32) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Five9’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FIVN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Five9 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Five9 Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $68.15 on Monday. Five9 has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $121.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.29 and a 200 day moving average of $74.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90.

In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 43,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $2,964,305.92. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,663,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 28,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $2,149,301.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 116,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,695.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 43,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $2,964,305.92. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,663,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,915 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Five9 by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Five9 by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.7% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 2.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

