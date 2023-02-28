Brokers Issue Forecasts for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBDGet Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $15.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.41. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boyar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,938,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,859,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

