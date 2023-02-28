Brokers Offer Predictions for Codexis, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Codexis in a report released on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the year. The consensus estimate for Codexis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share.

Get Codexis alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CDXS. StockNews.com upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Codexis from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Codexis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Codexis Price Performance

Codexis stock opened at $4.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.56. Codexis has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.02.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.92 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 24.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Codexis

In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,785 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $225,183.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 863,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $229,283.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 823,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,288,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,785 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $225,183.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 863,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,927 shares of company stock worth $829,821. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codexis

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 641.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 81,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 70,336 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 224,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 22,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Codexis by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 288,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 44,891 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codexis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.