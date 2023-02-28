Brokers Offer Predictions for Cryoport, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cryoport in a research report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda forecasts that the consumer goods maker will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cryoport’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cryoport from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Cryoport Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of CYRX opened at $21.83 on Monday. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a current ratio of 14.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average of $24.14.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $60.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Cryoport

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Cryoport by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,484,660 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,784,000 after acquiring an additional 791,037 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth about $9,525,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cryoport by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $112,700,000 after acquiring an additional 485,972 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 1,965.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $16,292,000 after buying an additional 444,100 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,188,999 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $20,629,000 after buying an additional 397,984 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cryoport

In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $142,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Featured Stories

