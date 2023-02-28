Brokers Offer Predictions for Curtiss-Wright Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.05. The consensus estimate for Curtiss-Wright’s current full-year earnings is $8.77 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.80.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.5 %

CW opened at $176.68 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $124.37 and a one year high of $182.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.35 and its 200-day moving average is $161.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.10). Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 9.99%.

Insider Activity

In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $296,584.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,784.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $296,584.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,784.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $376,620.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,453.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,991 shares of company stock worth $1,014,900. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,682,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $280,919,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,531,000 after buying an additional 141,697 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 13.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,824,000 after buying an additional 154,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.