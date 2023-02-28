Brokers Set Expectations for Palo Alto Networks, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gallo now expects that the network technology company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palo Alto Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

PANW has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.77.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $188.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,570.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.33. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $213.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Portman Square Capital LLP bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $4,185,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,756 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 455,390 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $63,545,000 after acquiring an additional 21,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $16,476,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,290 shares in the company, valued at $34,153,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,153,100.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,314 shares of company stock worth $39,882,865 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

