Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,345 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Zelman & Associates cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $81.49 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

