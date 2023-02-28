Burlington Stores (BURL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $217.11 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $239.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 87.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,878,000 after purchasing an additional 415,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,609,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,019,000 after purchasing an additional 298,837 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Burlington Stores Company Profile

BURL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Burlington Stores to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Loop Capital upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. OTR Global upgraded Burlington Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.50.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

