Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target to $12.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded BigCommerce from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their target price on BigCommerce from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded BigCommerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.97.

BigCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of BIGC opened at $9.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The company has a market cap of $721.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Activity at BigCommerce

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigCommerce

In related news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 3,672 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $38,776.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,001 shares in the company, valued at $496,330.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 12.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 81.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 351.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 29.6% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

