Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target to $12.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded BigCommerce from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their target price on BigCommerce from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded BigCommerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.97.
BigCommerce Stock Performance
Shares of BIGC opened at $9.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The company has a market cap of $721.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.61.
Insider Activity at BigCommerce
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigCommerce
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 81.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 351.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 29.6% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BigCommerce
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BigCommerce (BIGC)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.