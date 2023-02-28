Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James to C$60.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$61.00 in a report on Friday.

CDPYF stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.14. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $44.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

