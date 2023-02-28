Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued on Friday, February 24th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 14.31%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CM. CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

CM stock opened at $46.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.30. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a $0.639 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 64.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

