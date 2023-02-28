Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.21 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$77.51 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$58.75 and a 12-month high of C$88.18. The stock has a market cap of C$86.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$77.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$75.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Calvin John Bast sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.90, for a total transaction of C$404,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,267,308.30. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Troy John Peter Andersen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.74, for a total transaction of C$1,634,892.00. Also, Senior Officer Calvin John Bast sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.90, for a total transaction of C$404,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,387 shares in the company, valued at C$3,267,308.30. Insiders have sold a total of 352,030 shares of company stock worth $28,144,006 in the last ninety days. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$97.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$89.20.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

