Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.21 per share for the quarter.
Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$77.51 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$58.75 and a 12-month high of C$88.18. The stock has a market cap of C$86.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$77.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$75.74.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Calvin John Bast sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.90, for a total transaction of C$404,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,267,308.30. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Troy John Peter Andersen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.74, for a total transaction of C$1,634,892.00. Also, Senior Officer Calvin John Bast sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.90, for a total transaction of C$404,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,387 shares in the company, valued at C$3,267,308.30. Insiders have sold a total of 352,030 shares of company stock worth $28,144,006 in the last ninety days. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.
