Cano Health (CANO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Cano Health to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cano Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CANO opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. Cano Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $791.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CANO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cano Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cano Health to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cano Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cano Health Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cano Health by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Cano Health by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 25.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

