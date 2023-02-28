Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average of $39.76. Carpenter Technology has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.13 and a beta of 1.78.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -666.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Elizabeth A. Socci sold 5,722 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $289,304.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $594,332.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $610,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

See Also

