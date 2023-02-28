Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at National Bank Financial

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CADNF. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Cascades Price Performance

Shares of CADNF opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.53. Cascades has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $11.18.

About Cascades

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

