Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2023

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNFGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CADNF. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Cascades Price Performance

Shares of CADNF opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.53. Cascades has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $11.18.

About Cascades

(Get Rating)

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.