Cascades (TSE:CAS) PT Raised to C$10.50 at CIBC

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CAS. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.92.

Cascades Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of CAS stock opened at C$10.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$7.71 and a 12-month high of C$14.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.18.

Cascades Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Cascades

The company also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 4.63%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.80%.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall acquired 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.82 per share, with a total value of C$50,126.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 283,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,217,329.72. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

