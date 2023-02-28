Cascades (TSE:CAS) PT Raised to C$11.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CAS. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cascades from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Cascades from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.92.

CAS opened at C$10.37 on Friday. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$7.71 and a 12-month high of C$14.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.79.

The company also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. Cascades’s payout ratio is 33.80%.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall purchased 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.82 per share, with a total value of C$50,126.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 283,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,217,329.72. Corporate insiders own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

