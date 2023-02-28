Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,885 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CASY. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.9 %

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $210.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.99. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $249.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.40. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.