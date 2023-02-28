CCL Industries Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.02 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CCL)

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CCL Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Abdullah expects that the company will earn $4.02 per share for the year.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCL Industries Stock Performance

CCL Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from CCL Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.