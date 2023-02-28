CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) PT Raised to C$78.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets to C$78.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCL Industries Stock Performance

CCL Industries stock opened at $45.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average is $46.79. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of $41.61 and a 1 year high of $53.17.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.