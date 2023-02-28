Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 332.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after buying an additional 421,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 21.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,968,000 after buying an additional 308,762 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 30.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after buying an additional 254,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 68.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 475,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,952,000 after buying an additional 192,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Celanese from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Celanese from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.08.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE stock opened at $117.46 on Tuesday. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $161.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.96.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Articles

