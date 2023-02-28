Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Cut to $131.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $139.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.53% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.00.

Celanese Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $117.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $161.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.97 and a 200-day moving average of $106.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Celanese will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,102,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,326,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 555.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,700,000 after buying an additional 436,766 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after buying an additional 421,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,968,000 after buying an additional 308,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

