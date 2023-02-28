Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Cut to $131.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $139.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.53% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.00.
Celanese Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $117.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $161.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.97 and a 200-day moving average of $106.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,102,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,326,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 555.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,700,000 after buying an additional 436,766 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after buying an additional 421,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,968,000 after buying an additional 308,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.
Celanese Company Profile
Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.
