Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Celanese from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.08.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE CE opened at $117.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Celanese has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $161.37.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Celanese will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

