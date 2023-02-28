Chardan Capital Trims Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Target Price to $12.00

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Chardan Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WBX. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Wallbox from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wallbox from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.45.

NYSE:WBX opened at $5.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.32. Wallbox has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wallbox by 207.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Wallbox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Wallbox during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wallbox during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

