Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Chegg from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Chegg Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $15.81 on Friday. Chegg has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $37.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average of $22.89.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Chegg had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $205.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Chegg’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $633,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 276.5% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24,613 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 20,880.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

