China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CYD opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $359.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.97. China Yuchai International has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $12.72.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in China Yuchai International by 293.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International in the second quarter worth $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International in the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in China Yuchai International by 36.8% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.

