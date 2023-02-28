City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

City Office REIT Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE CIO opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $18.35.

City Office REIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 470.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIO. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,378,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,552,000 after buying an additional 61,675 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

(Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

