Clean Harbors (CLH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Clean Harbors Price Performance
CLH stock opened at $133.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.76. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $81.56 and a 52-week high of $136.74.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $378,313.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,221.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $378,313.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,221.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $400,704.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,143.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,682,790. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CLH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.
Clean Harbors Company Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.
Further Reading
