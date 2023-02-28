Clean Harbors (CLH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CLH stock opened at $133.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.76. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $81.56 and a 52-week high of $136.74.

In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $378,313.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,221.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $378,313.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,221.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $400,704.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,143.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,682,790. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,014,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at $20,325,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,892,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,237,000 after acquiring an additional 171,052 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 616,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,333,000 after purchasing an additional 152,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,655,000 after purchasing an additional 130,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

