Climb Global Solutions (CLMB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Climb Global Solutions to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Climb Global Solutions Trading Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ CLMB opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $174.41 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. Climb Global Solutions has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $41.13.
About Climb Global Solutions
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Climb Global Solutions (CLMB)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Climb Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Climb Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.