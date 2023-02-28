Climb Global Solutions (CLMB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Climb Global Solutions to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Climb Global Solutions Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ CLMB opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $174.41 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. Climb Global Solutions has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $41.13.

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through the Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

