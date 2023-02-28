Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCOI. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $64.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 589.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $72.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,327.58%.

In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $548,147.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,037. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John B. Chang sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $548,147.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,340 shares of company stock worth $1,381,427 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 862.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

