Comparing Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) & HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR)

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) and Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Data Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 59.0% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% of Data Storage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and Data Storage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HeartCore Enterprises $10.82 million 1.69 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A Data Storage $14.88 million 0.82 $270,000.00 ($0.17) -10.47

Analyst Recommendations

Data Storage has higher revenue and earnings than HeartCore Enterprises.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for HeartCore Enterprises and Data Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HeartCore Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Data Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00

Data Storage has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 349.44%. Given Data Storage’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Data Storage is more favorable than HeartCore Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and Data Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HeartCore Enterprises -65.20% -88.52% -39.77% Data Storage -4.23% -4.30% -3.57%

Summary

Data Storage beats HeartCore Enterprises on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create web experiences for their clients. In addition, it operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corp. engages in the provision of business continuity services. These services include disaster recovery, infrastructure as a service, and cyber security. Its other services and solutions include data protection services, data center and security, voice and data solutions, and email archival solutions. The company was founded by Charles M. Piluso in June 2001 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

