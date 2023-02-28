Comparing PPJ Healthcare Enterprises (OTCMKTS:PPJE) & Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises (OTCMKTS:PPJE – Get Rating) and Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PPJ Healthcare Enterprises and Akamai Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPJ Healthcare Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Akamai Technologies $3.62 billion 3.19 $523.67 million $2.97 24.68

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than PPJ Healthcare Enterprises.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of PPJ Healthcare Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PPJ Healthcare Enterprises and Akamai Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPJ Healthcare Enterprises N/A N/A N/A Akamai Technologies 13.15% 15.12% 7.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for PPJ Healthcare Enterprises and Akamai Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPJ Healthcare Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Akamai Technologies 1 6 5 0 2.33

Akamai Technologies has a consensus target price of $101.38, indicating a potential upside of 38.30%. Given Akamai Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Akamai Technologies is more favorable than PPJ Healthcare Enterprises.

Risk & Volatility

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats PPJ Healthcare Enterprises on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PPJ Healthcare Enterprises

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. provides automated healthcare reimbursement software and medical practice information management consultations. It offers medical billing, practice management consulting and testing services. The firm’s projects include Automated Biller, Professional Billing Service, Upland Chronic Pain Care, and Medical Marijuana Potency Testing. The company was founded on May 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S. Kaplan, and Daniel M. Lewin on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

