Comparing PPJ Healthcare Enterprises (OTCMKTS:PPJE) & Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises and Akamai Technologies are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares PPJ Healthcare Enterprises and Akamai Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PPJ Healthcare Enterprises
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Akamai Technologies
|$3.62 billion
|3.19
|$523.67 million
|$2.97
|24.68
Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than PPJ Healthcare Enterprises.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Profitability
This table compares PPJ Healthcare Enterprises and Akamai Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PPJ Healthcare Enterprises
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Akamai Technologies
|13.15%
|15.12%
|7.89%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings for PPJ Healthcare Enterprises and Akamai Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PPJ Healthcare Enterprises
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Akamai Technologies
|1
|6
|5
|0
|2.33
Akamai Technologies has a consensus target price of $101.38, indicating a potential upside of 38.30%. Given Akamai Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Akamai Technologies is more favorable than PPJ Healthcare Enterprises.
Risk & Volatility
PPJ Healthcare Enterprises has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Akamai Technologies beats PPJ Healthcare Enterprises on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About PPJ Healthcare Enterprises
PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. provides automated healthcare reimbursement software and medical practice information management consultations. It offers medical billing, practice management consulting and testing services. The firm’s projects include Automated Biller, Professional Billing Service, Upland Chronic Pain Care, and Medical Marijuana Potency Testing. The company was founded on May 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.
About Akamai Technologies
Akamai Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S. Kaplan, and Daniel M. Lewin on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
