Comparing REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) and Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lion Electric and REE Automotive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $57.71 million 7.56 -$43.33 million $0.25 8.96 REE Automotive $10,000.00 13,283.55 -$505.33 million ($0.44) -0.93

Lion Electric has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive. REE Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lion Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Lion Electric has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REE Automotive has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

43.7% of Lion Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of REE Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Lion Electric shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Electric and REE Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric 43.68% -10.19% -6.71% REE Automotive N/A -61.76% -52.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lion Electric and REE Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 1 4 5 0 2.40 REE Automotive 2 1 3 0 2.17

Lion Electric presently has a consensus target price of $5.85, indicating a potential upside of 161.16%. REE Automotive has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 814.63%. Given REE Automotive’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Lion Electric.

Summary

Lion Electric beats REE Automotive on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The Lion Electric Company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

