Contrasting Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) & Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY)

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) and Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and Engie Brasil Energia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima $1.19 billion N/A -$224.11 million ($4.72) -1.94 Engie Brasil Energia $2.32 billion 2.63 $289.76 million $0.42 17.81

Engie Brasil Energia has higher revenue and earnings than Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Engie Brasil Energia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Engie Brasil Energia has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and Engie Brasil Energia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima -16.23% -26.75% -7.66% Engie Brasil Energia N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and Engie Brasil Energia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima 0 0 0 0 N/A Engie Brasil Energia 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Engie Brasil Energia beats Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Engie Brasil Energia

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

